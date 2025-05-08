Fate of 3 hostages ‘unclear’ says Netanyahu, 21 are known to be alive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a Holocaust memorial day ceremony held at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem, April 24, 2025. (Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

After President Trump says three more hostages have been killed, Prime Minister Netanyahu clarifies that while 21 hostages are known to be still alive, the condition of three others remains unclear.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The fate of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip remains “unclear,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday, clarifying the status of the remaining 59 captives in Gaza after Israel’s hostage envoy contradicted President Donald Trump a day earlier.

Israeli military intelligence has obtained information confirming that 35 of the 59 hostages held in Gaza have died in captivity, with the remaining 24 presumed to be alive.

On Tuesday evening, however, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that of the remaining 59 hostages, the number of captives still alive has fallen from 24 to 21.

“As of today, it is 21,” said Trump. “Three have died.”

IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, who has been tapped by the government to coordinate efforts for the hostages’ return, issued a statement following Trump’s comments disputing the president’s figures.

“Currently, 59 hostages are being held by the Hamas terrorist organization. Twenty-four of them are listed as living hostages. Thirty-five of them are listed as deceased hostages, with their deaths having been officially confirmed.”

Netanyahu clarified the apparent contradiction Wednesday night, saying that while Israel is confident that 21 hostages are still alive, the fate of three others is “unclear”.

“We know for certain that 21 are alive. There are three others whose status is unclear. But what we can say with certainty is 21,” Netanyahu said.

“We are not giving up on anyone, including on the three remaining hostages [whose condition is in doubt].”

The prime minister did not provide details regarding why the fate of three hostages is in doubt while others are are known “for certain” to still be alive at this time.