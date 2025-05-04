Foreign airlines cancel Israel flights after missile strike near airport, Houthi warnings

Yemeni terrorists claim responsibility for Sunday’s attack on Israel’s largest airport, warn foreign carriers that Ben Gurion Airport is no longer safe.

By World Israel News Staff

Multiple foreign airliners temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel on Sunday after a ballistic missile fired from Yemen exploded just outside of Ben Gurion International Airport’s Terminal 3, the primary air travel hub in Israel.

At approximately 9:30 on Sunday morning, a ballistic missile struck an orchard just outside the airport, setting off a massive explosion.

Ansar Allah, an Iranian-backed Shi’ite terrorist group in Yemen widely referred to as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack and warned foreign carriers that the airport is no longer safe

Yahya Sare’e, chief spokesman of Ansar Allah, said the attack served as a “warning to global airlines that Ben Gurion Airport is unsafe.”

Meanwhile, the IDF has launched an investigation into the failure of Israel’s missile defense network to shoot down the incoming ballistic missile.

Multiple interceptor missiles were launched to shoot down the projectile but failed to score a hit.

Following the Houthi attack, at least six foreign airlines canceled all remaining planned flights to Israel on Sunday, with some carriers extending the suspension indefinitely.

The attack forced Ben Gurion International Airport to halt departures and arrivals for one hour on Sunday before resuming normal operations.

Wizz Air announced that it has suspended all flights to Israel until Tuesday morning. The Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Eurowings, nixed all flights to Israel planned for Sunday.

Air France and Air Europa suspended flights to Israel until further notice.

United Airlines postponed its next planned flight from Newark to Ben Gurion.

In addition, an Air India flight en route to Israel returned to India following Sunday’s attack, while a British Airways flight was delayed in London. It remained unclear whether the flight will go ahead or be canceled.