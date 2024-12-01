France accuses Israel of violating ceasefire in Lebanon – report

Paris warned both Israel and Hezbollah ‘against actions that endanger the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A French diplomatic source reportedly accused Israel of not following the correct procedure for addressing violations in the ceasefire agreement when it struck against a number of Hezbollah targets, according to Kan news.

Following this claim, Paris warned both Israel and Hezbollah “against actions that endanger the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Israel has insisted that it will retaliate for violations against the terms of a ceasefire agreement, including Hezbollah’s unauthorized transfer of weapons.

In the ceasefire agreement is a “side letter” signed by the US and Israel that would give the Jewish State the right to enforce the deal and defend against emerging threats from Hezbollah.

The letter acknowledges Israel’s right to act militarily if the terms of the agreement are broken, although, beyond southern Lebanon, it can only do so in coordination with the Lebanese army.

The letter also stipulates that Israel must inform the US before taking military action to address infractions.

The Kan report also indicates that Paris claims Hezbollah has violated the ceasefire as well.

When the Lebanon ceasefire agreement was announced last week, Israel requested that France not be granted a role in the monitoring of the agreement, given the country’s position on the ICC arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

However, since the Lebanese side insisted on France’s involvement, a compromise was reached in which the US would enforce the agreement, and France would have a lesser role in monitoring its enforcement.

According to the agreement, Hezbollah would be required to withdraw its forces from the Israeli border and north of the Litani River. The group would also be obligated to disarm, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Additionally, a U.S.-led committee would be tasked with monitoring compliance with the ceasefire.

Lastly, Israel would retain the right to take military action in Lebanon in response to violations of the ceasefire, but only after the committee has exhausted all efforts to restore peace.

The agreement would unfold in three stages: In the first stage, a ceasefire would take effect, during which Hezbollah would withdraw from the southern bank of the Litani River. In the second stage, Israeli forces would pull back from Lebanese territory. Finally, in the third stage, Israel and Lebanon would enter negotiations over disputed border areas.