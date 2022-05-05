Gantz orders closure of Judea and Samaria, Gaza following deadly terror attack

An additional situation assessment will be conducted over the weekend.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment Thursday evening together with the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Israel Security Agency director, the head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate and the head of the IDF Operations Directorate following the terror attack in the central city of Elad.

Three people were murdered in the attack and four were wounded, two critically. A manhunt is underway for the terrorists.

Gantz instructed the defense establishment to take the following measures:

– To extend the closure in Gaza and Judea and Samaria till Sunday. During the weekend, an additional assessment will be held on the topic.

– To reinforce and support police forces in patrols and searches for the terrorists, and to employ the means necessary at crossing points and other areas in order to prevent the terrorists from escaping and traveling to Judea and Samaria.

– To conduct the relevant intelligence activities and operations.

Gantz spoke of the severity of the attack that took place, which is part of the recent wave of attacks. Since the end of March, 19 people were killed in acts of terror across the country, including Thursday’s attack, which occurred at the conclusion of Israel’s Independence Day.

The defense minister emphasized that the perpetrators will pay a heavy price for the attacks and for terror incitement, his spokesperson said.

Gantz expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a rapid recovery to those wounded.