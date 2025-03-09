Hamas agrees to release additional hostages as Israel dispatches negotiating team to Qatar – report

The hand-over of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat Camp, in the central Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The Hamas terror organization has reportedly agreed to extend phase one of the ceasefire and to release a number of additional living hostages, as Israel dispatches a negotiating team for truce talks in Doha.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel has agreed to resume talks in Doha, Qatar to reboot the lapsed ceasefire deal with the Hamas terror organization, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Saturday night.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel has accepted an invitation to join talks backed by the U.S., and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday “in an effort to advance the negotiations.”

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the delegation will be led by former IDF general Gal Hirsch, who was tapped by the Israeli government after October 7th to oversee efforts to return Israelis taken captive in Gaza.

The delegation will reportedly also include top Netanyahu aid Ophir Falk and a senior member of the Shin Bet security agency, whose identity was not released, in place of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu recently dropped Bar from Israel’s negotiating team, among a public feud between the two, and amid reports the premier is preparing to fire Bar from the Shin Bet.

Israel’s decision to send a new delegation to Doha comes amid reports that Hamas has agreed to release several living Israeli hostages in exchange for a continuation of the truce in Gaza, extending the framework of the first phase of the hostage deal.

Reports by the Saudi Al Hadath and Al Arabiya outlets claimed that Hamas has agreed to an American proposal to continue the first phase of the ceasefire – releasing Israeli hostages in exchange for a continuation of the truce and the release of jailed Arab terrorists.

According to Al Arabiya, Hamas has agreed to extend the ceasefire on the basis of the U.S. proposal at least through the end of Ramadan on March 29th.

Al Hadath, however, claimed Hamas has agreed to a two-month extension of the ceasefire.

A report by Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan, claimed that the U.S. is pushing a proposal under which Hamas would free ten living hostages during a two-month ceasefire.

Israeli intelligence indicates that 34 to 35 of the remaining 59 hostages in captivity are dead, with 24 or 25 believed to be still alive.