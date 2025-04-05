Hamas propaganda video shows first signs of life from Maxim Herkin and Bar Kupershtein

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum has requested that Israeli media not publish the propaganda video without its permission.

By World Israel News Staff

On Saturday, Hamas released a propaganda video of the blurred figures of Maxim Herkin and Bar Kupershtein, the first signs of life from both of them.

The Herkin family identified the voice of one of the blurred figures as Maxim.

Hamas indicated it was willing to release Herkin, a dual Israeli and Russian citizen, during the second phase of the hostage deal as a courtesy to Russia.

In February, senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk stated, “Russian friends did indeed ask for Maxim Herkin’s release. We showed respect for Russia’s request, but at this time, we cannot reveal details about the hostages involved in the second phase of the agreement.”

Hamas has rejected Israel’s recent counter-offer regarding a truce in Gaza, instead reaffirming its commitment to a proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar, an official from the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

This plan, initially proposed on Jan. 17, suggests a 50-day ceasefire and a phased process for exchanging Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners.

According to the framework, Hamas would release five Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, in multiple stages.

In exchange, Israel would release approximately 250 Palestinian terrorists, as well as 2,000 terror suspects detained after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The plan also includes a halt to Israeli military operations and the reopening of border crossings to allow humanitarian aid.

Israel’s counterproposal, however, demands the complete disarmament of Hamas and does not guarantee a full military withdrawal from Gaza. It also insists on the immediate, unconditional release of Alexander, along with 10 to 12 other living hostages, as well as the return of the bodies of deceased captives.

However, Hamas has rejected these unacceptable conditions and declined to consider them a basis for negotiation.