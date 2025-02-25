‘Hamas treated us like pawns in an evil game’: Noa Argamani recounts horror of captivity to UN

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Former hostage Noa Argamani addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday, the first captive of Hamas to do so.

Hamas abducted Argamani, now 27, and her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, at the Nova Music Festival by Kibbutz Reim on October 7. She was eventually rescued in June 2024 along with Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv

“Until Avinatan returns – my heart is captive,” Argamani said as she sat beside Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon.

Argamani told the Council it was urgent to secure the release of the remaining hostages as soon as possible. “We don’t have any more time! I’m here today because it’s a miracle, but there are still 63 hostages living this nightmare. They are in complete darkness, not knowing whether they will live or die in the next moment. Every moment that passes is an eternity of suffering,” Argamani implored.

“We are talking about innocent people who were kidnapped from their beds, from a dance party, from their simple lives – and taken to a world of torture and humiliation. Hamas treated us like pawns in an evil game, driven by cruelty for its own sake,” she said.

Argamani also recounted being held with Emily Hand and Hila Rotem, both young girls.

Today at the UN security meeting, Noa Argamani told the council about the horrific deaths of Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky. Every second in captivity, the hostages are at the mercy of Hamas. And we know what their mercy looks like. We must bring them home now! pic.twitter.com/8ICjqWBaON — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 25, 2025

“At the time, Emily was eight years old and Hila was 12. I saw the fear in their eyes, the trembling in their bodies. I had to be strong for them, to hide the horrors so that they could survive another day. I told them to ignore all the bombings, all the shooting and everything around,” Argamani recalled.

“They were released in the first deal, and I was left behind. I can’t even begin to explain the feeling of being left behind – but I know that’s exactly what the hostages are feeling right now. Abandoned by the world,” she said.

Argamani also recalled being with Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky when they died. Sharabi was killed when the building they were in collapsed during an airstrike, while Svirsky was murdered days later.

“One evening, the house where we were being held was bombed, and we found ourselves buried under the rubble. Itay managed to get up, but Yossi and I were trapped under the piles of concrete. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t breathe. I was sucked into the darkness and thought that this was it, these were the last seconds of my life. I screamed with all my might for someone to hear me, and I also heard Yossi’s screams. Screams of pain, of pleas, of a man trapped between life and death. Then, after a few seconds, I heard only silence. Yossi died next to me, alone, helpless,” she recalled.

“Two days after we moved to another house, Itay was brutally murdered by one of our captors. He was with me from the first day of captivity. We talked about our families, about the life we ​​left behind. He was a pure soul. And now he is gone. The international community must understand: our captors are living in hell on earth. They have no time! They have no hope without action.”

Soldiers recovered Svirsky’s remains in December.

She added, “What kept me alive in captivity until now is something my mother always told me: ‘Always be good, always hold on to the light.’ So here, in this forum, I will end with these words: Be good. But more than that, be right. Act now. Bring them – all of them – home.”

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 63 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.