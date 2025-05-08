Hamas’ tunnels of terror: An interactive map of Gaza

It is currently estimated that there are between 350 and 450 miles of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, with roughly 5,700 entrance shafts located throughout the 140-square-mile territory.

By HonestReporting

Images of the destruction in Gaza are shaping the narrative against Israel. But what if the world could see the terror tunnels under schools and hospitals?

What if they can see proof of the underground network that Hamas is using to evade capture, hide hostages, and put innocent people in harm’s way?

Now they can.

Using open-source data, HonestReporting has been mapping the terror tunnel network running under Gaza. Our new interactive tool brings the extent of this terror tunnel network to light and brings the stories of its use to life — for the public and the media.

So when there is a bombing in Gaza, the media will be able to see that Israel is targeting the terror tunnels under schools, hospitals, and mosques, and not the civilians in the buildings above them.

You are invited to enter the first and only resource currently available for disseminating the enormity of Hamas’ tunnel system — the backbone of the Gaza Strip’s terrorist infrastructure — to get an unprecedented insight into how Hamas has turned Gaza into a full-scale terror hub.







🗺️ For the first time ever, explore the underground war Hamas is waging beneath Gaza. We've mapped Hamas’ tunnel network—buried under homes, hospitals, & schools. Built with open-source data, it’s the only resource of its kind. Explore the map here: https://t.co/wYMZloV7fh pic.twitter.com/rCf0fr7EMS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 24, 2025

Hamas has used the tunnel network and its associated infrastructure to hide behind the civilian population, turning 2 million Palestinians into human shields.

Use our interactive map to explore the Gaza Strip, see the places that have made headlines since Hamas’ brutal October 7, 2023, attacks, and start to understand why Israel has been forced to operate in the most complex and challenging conflict zone ever experienced in modern warfare.

This is just the beginning. So far, we’ve verified only a small percentage of Gaza’s tunnel network. But it is still possible to simulate the rest of the vast web that crisscrosses the Strip. As more information becomes available, this resource will be updated.

Every tunnel and shaft that is plotted has been confirmed using open-source technology. We have additional tunnels that are unplotted and unmapped because they cannot be independently verified.

For the past 15 to 25 years, Hamas has invested enormous amounts of money and resources into developing an intricate and sophisticated network of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip.

These tunnels, which make up the backbone of Hamas’ eternal war against the Jewish state, are used by the terror group to conceal weapons stores and control & command centers, to move terrorists undetected, to imprison Israeli hostages, and to smuggle goods and weapons in from Egypt.

It is currently estimated that there are between 350 and 450 miles of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, with roughly 5,700 entrance shafts located throughout the 140-square-mile territory, including in and near local schools, mosques, health facilities, residential buildings, and homes.

The depth of each tunnel varies, with some tunnels only tens of feet underground while others reach a depth of 230 feet (roughly the height of a 20-story building).

Similarly, while most tunnels are only six feet wide and five feet high, some are big enough to accommodate a large vehicle.

These tunnels feature sophisticated systems, including electricity, telephone lines, railways, ventilation, and long-term food storage.

While regular Gazans rely on international aid to survive, Hamas has invested 3 million dollars into each tunnel, running up a tab of approximately 1 billion dollars over 15 years.

Instead of using international donations to build up the Gaza Strip, Hamas diverts 350 truckloads of supplies to build each tunnel.

Not only does Hamas steal money and aid from Gazan civilians to build these tunnels, it also endangers these same civilians by making Gazans of all ages (including children) build the tunnels and embedding this military infrastructure within civilian areas.

Whether you are a journalist, academic, pundit, or anyone else with an interest in the Middle East, we hope you find this comprehensive resource will help you better understand the realities of the Gaza Strip and its vast tunnel network, which poses a threat to both Israelis suffering from Hamas terrorism and Palestinians who have witnessed Hamas prioritize its own interests above those of its people.