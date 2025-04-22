Harvard sues US admin to block funding freeze amid antisemitism crackdown

The Ivy League university claims Trump administration’s decision to suspend some federal research funding violated the school’s free speech rights, demands federal court intervention.

By World Israel News Staff

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in a bid to prevent the Trump administration from suspending government funding for research as part of a larger crackdown on antisemitism on college campuses.

Lawyers representing the Ivy League school submitted the suit at a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, alleging that the administration’s decision to withhold federal funds from the college is unlawful and violates Harvard University’s rights to free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

In their lawsuit, Harvard’s legal team argues that the actions taken by the Trump administration constituted an attempt to effectively seize control over the university, infringing on the institution’s rights.

“This case involves the Government’s efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard,” the lawsuit reads in part.

Harvard President Alan Garber defended the decision to take the US administration to court over the sanctions imposed by the federal antisemitism task force, arguing that the school is taking steps to combat bigotry on campus and is complying with laws against discrimination.

Garber accused the Trump administration of using the antisemitism probe to “control whom we hire and teach.”

A number of Harvard faculty members have filed their own lawsuits against the government over the partial suspension of federal funding.

On April 4, the administration warned Harvard that it would face deep cuts to federal funding if it fails to comply with calls for sweeping reforms aimed at combating antisemitism on campus.

A week later, the federal antisemitism taskforce penned a letter issuing an ultimatum for compliance with the administration’s demands, including a ban on face masks on campus, citing their use in anti-Israel protests and by anti-Israel vandals, greater cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and an end to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

On April 12, Garber rejected the government’s position, leading to funding cuts, including the suspension of $2.3 billion in federal grants and contracts.