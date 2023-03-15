HEARTBREAKING: Father wounded in Jerusalem terror attack leaves hospital in ambulance, visits graves of young sons

The bereaved father, who was in a coma for about a week, was told later on about their deaths.

Avraham Paley, who was seriously wounded in a car-ramming terror attack in Jerusalem last month, has left the hospital for the first time since the horrific incident.

His six-year old son, Yaakov Yisrael, and eight-year-old Asher Menachem died of their wounds. Paley, who was in a coma for about a week, was told later on about their deaths.

Upon leaving the hospital, Paley, who underwent multiple surgeries, thanked the staff for saving his life.

“I thank all those staff who took care of me with devotion from the moment I arrived at Hadassah, both in the intensive care unit and the surgical department. I thank everyone for accompanying me during these difficult moments,” he said, Israel National News reported.

On the way from Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital to a rehabilitation center, traveling by ambulance, he stopped at the cemetery, accompanied by family and friends.

Paley’s wife gave birth to another son on Wednesday morning.