Heckler accuses AOC of supporting Israel’s ‘genocide’ of Gazans

A furious heckler called Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “snake” and accused her of complicity in war crimes – despite the politician’s vehement criticism of Israel.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was interrupted by a heckler during a recent meeting with her constituents, with one participant accusing the politician – who has been highly critical of Israel and its ongoing war against Hamas – of supporting genocide.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed a woman in the audience, identified by media as Jennifer Kings, yelling at Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday for her supposed complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes.

“I am a nurse and I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza,” Kings shouted at Ocasio-Cortez during the community meeting in Queens, New York City.

“At least with the Republican Party we know what we are dealing with, you’re a snake,” she added.

Kings was escorted out of the venue, but continued her rant, screaming “stop the genocide, do something,” and “shame on you.”

NOW: "You're a war criminal!" –

Pro-Palestine Heckler shouts as AOC holds Town Hall in Jackson Heights Queens, NYC. pic.twitter.com/92cE0ReYXD — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 2, 2025

According to a Newsweek report, Kings social media accounts’ are rife with pro-Palestinian posts.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared unruffled by the disruption, saying that she welcomes “people who disagree or are super pissed off at me for any issue to come.”

The politician added that “we have some ground rules here. Please wait for the Q&A because we don’t want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hear them respond to it.”

Notably, Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal critic of Israel, even accusing the Jewish State of perpetrating a genocide against Gazans.

“If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a March 2024 speech, slamming the Biden administration for its support of the Israeli government.

“This is a mass starvation of people, engineered and orchestrated following the killing of another 30,000, 70 percent of whom were women and children killed,” she added.

The numbers cited by Ocasio-Cortez regarding civilian casualties are demonstrably false, with even the Hamas terror group admitting it had exaggerated figures and that most of those killed during the war were combatants.