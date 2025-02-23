US Rep. Nancy Mace torches colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for suggesting cuts to Israel military aid

Mace was responding to an April 2024 clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of inflicting a famine on Gaza as revenge for Oct. 7.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

US Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has lambasted fellow Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her previous suggestions that the United States cut funding to Israel for humanitarian purposes.

Mace posted on social media that she is currently visiting Israel to witness the aftermath of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks which left roughly 1,200 dead and 250 abducted.

“I’m in Israel where last night 3 buses were bombed. I’m here to see the evil that invaded Israel and deeply harmed her Jewish people on 10/7,” Mace wrote.

“We gave $9 billion in humanitarian and disaster aid for Gaza last year – at least half of which, $4.5 billion since AOC can’t count, ended up funding terrorism. Our resources have enabled mass terrorism in Gaza and elsewhere. See UN and USAID as additional examples,” Mace continued.

“Also – what’s democracy to terrorists who want to kill all Jews and Christians. Move to Gaza since you and your caucus love Hamas so much.”

Observers have argued that humanitarian funding for Gaza, including money from the US, often ends up going to the Hamas terrorist group, the most powerful and organized faction in the Palestinian enclave.

Many countries, including the US, have paused funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is responsible for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, for harboring close ties to Hamas terrorists.

The Israeli government and research organizations have publicized findings showing numerous UNRWA-employed staff, including teachers and school principals, directly participated in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Mace was responding to an April 2024 clip from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in which Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of inflicting a famine on Gaza as revenge for Oct. 7.

The firebrand progressive accused Israel of “human rights” violations in Gaza and argued that the Jewish state has undermined Palestinian “civil rights.”

Ocasio-Cortez lamented that “US taxpayer assistance” has helped facilitate what she considers a dereliction of American values.

“It’s not just about Israel. It’s not just about Gaza. This is about us, because this is US taxpayer assistance and what is being financed with our resources, and if any conflict is going to have US resources, then it does become a matter of our values,” Ocasio-Cortez said to Stephen Colbert.

She then called on the United States to reaffirm its “commitment to human rights, to the sanctity of civil rights, to the rules of war” by canceling arms transfers to Israel.

Over the past year, Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly condemned the Jewish state’s response to the Hamas terrorist group’s brutal Oct. 7 slaughter of roughly 1,200 people throughout southern Israel.

She has accused the Jewish state of committing a “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, arguing that the conflict has been “generationally radicalizing” for young Americans.

She has also boasted of leading a “whip operation” to garner votes from fellow Democrats to block aid to Israel.

Since entering Congress in 2021, Mace has often defended Israel. Earlier this week, Mace repudiated Palestinian American supermodel Bella Hadid for holding a map that depicts the elimination of Israel.

In May 2024, Mace defended Israel’s military conduct in Gaza as “biblical warfare,” and she has slammed her Democratic colleagues for not being more outspoken about the widespread rapes of Israeli women during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 rampage.

“I can’t think of anything more shameful than to see these women’s groups, to see women on the left, women in the House, my colleagues on the left who refuse to say what this is, which is shameful. It’s disgusting. It’s barbaric,” she said. “And we ought to be condemning it from every corner of our country. Every woman should be condemning this. And I think it’s shameful.”