Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese singer accused of spying for Israel

Mohammad Hadi Saleh’s alleged treason was discovered while he was being investigated for fraud.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese singer is currently being tried for spying for Israel after an investigation into fraud that he allegedly committed turned up supposed evidence of his far more serious crime, Lebanese media reported last week.

Mohammad Hadi Saleh’s phone was reportedly searched last Saturday, when he was brought in for questioning by police. They were looking into a complaint that he had defrauded a person of $18,000 in investments.

The authorities immediately found messages on his Whatsapp that led them to conclude that he had worked for Israel “for several months” after the IDF began its military operations in Lebanon last year,. His trial began on Wednesday.

Saleh allegedly received $23,000 in exchange for providing locations and maps of Hezbollah security facilities that were then attacked by the IDF, leading to the deaths of several terrorists, including top commanders.

One report said that his actions directly led to the assassination in Beirut on April 1 of Hassan Ali Badir, a senior operative in Unit 3900, a joint unit of Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.

According to the Alma Research and Education Center, the unit’s main mission is to cooperate with Palestinian terrorist organizations to carry out attacks against Israeli targets and interests in Israel and around the world, with Judea and Samaria being “one of its main theaters of operation.”

Social media in Lebanon was rife with reports that the popular singer had taken pictures of himself with Hezbollah commanders who would then be targeted by the IDF.

One of Saleh’s brothers was a Hezbollah fighter previously assassinated by Israel, according to Lebanese reports, and his father was a member of the Iranian proxy’s elite Radwan Force.

The force trained specifically to invade Israel’s north and take over Jewish villages, just as Hamas did on October 7, 2023, massacring 1,200 Israelis, including children and infants, and taking 251 as hostages back into the Gaza Strip, sparking the ongoing war.

Saleh’s family issued a blanket denial of all the allegations, calling them “insulting and baseless.” They said that people who tried extorting their son for money and were rejected were responsible for the trumped-up charges against the singer.

Hezbollah has yet to respond officially to the reports.