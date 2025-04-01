Search

WATCH: Israeli fighter jets eliminate senior Quds Force, Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

IDF fighter jets—guided by the Shin Bet—eliminated Hezbollah and Iranian Quds Force operative Hassan Ali Mahmoud Badir, who had been collaborating with Hamas to orchestrate an imminent attack on Israeli civilians.

