WATCH: Israeli fighter jets eliminate senior Quds Force, Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike April 1, 2025 IDF fighter jets—guided by the Shin Bet—eliminated Hezbollah and Iranian Quds Force operative Hassan Ali Mahmoud Badir, who had been collaborating with Hamas to orchestrate an imminent attack on Israeli civilians.JUST IN: Israeli Strike In BeirutThe IDF and ISA eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in Dahieh who was helping Hamas plan an imminent attack on Israeli civilians. Acting on ISA intel, the IAF carried out the strike to neutralize the immediate threat.Contributed by… pic.twitter.com/vasYIi3p4t— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2025 WATCHThe Dahieh district of Beirut, where an Israeli airstrike earlier this evening targeted a Hezbollah member who was planning an imminent attack.There was no warning. pic.twitter.com/SoUOM7ejyU— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2025 The Israeli Air Force has just carried out an unusual precision-airstrike on a high-rise apartment building in the Dahieh suburb of southern Beirut, without an evacuation warning, resulting in the near total collapse of the building. According to a joint statement moments ago… pic.twitter.com/VtxwjaVI8t — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 1, 2025 Good morning Beirut pic.twitter.com/7MfDTlVUv2 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 1, 2025 BeirutHezbollahIAF