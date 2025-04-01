WATCH: Israeli fighter jets eliminate senior Quds Force, Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

IDF fighter jets—guided by the Shin Bet—eliminated Hezbollah and Iranian Quds Force operative Hassan Ali Mahmoud Badir, who had been collaborating with Hamas to orchestrate an imminent attack on Israeli civilians.

The IDF and ISA eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in Dahieh who was helping Hamas plan an imminent attack on Israeli civilians. Acting on ISA intel, the IAF carried out the strike to neutralize the immediate threat.

The Dahieh district of Beirut, where an Israeli airstrike earlier this evening targeted a Hezbollah member who was planning an imminent attack.

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2025