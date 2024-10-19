Hezbollah drone hits building near Netanyahu’s home; no injuries reported

The Prime Minister and his wife were not home when the incident occurred.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, a Hezbollah drone targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea.

Although a nearby building was struck, there were no reported injuries.

The Prime Minister and his wife were not home when the incident occurred.

An announcement from the Prime Minister’s office stated that “a building had been hit” in the central coastal town known for its Roman ruins and amphitheater.

Netanyahu released a statement on Saturday evening, “The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake.”

He remained firm that attempts on his life would not deter him from continuing to execute the war and added that anyone who harms Israelis “will pay a heavy price.”

“We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, we will return our hostages from Gaza, we will return our residents in the north,” he continued.

There is no indication if the Prime Minister’s residence was damaged in the attack.

Three drones were targeted at the home, and two of the three were shot down, with a third hitting a nearby building.

Axios reports that this is the first time since the beginning of the war “that a target affiliated directly with Netanyahu has been hit.”

Israel’s military is investigating several problems with its warning system since there were no alarms sounded in Caesarea prior to the drone making impact.

Although attack helicopters were close to the scene, they were searching for drones further north.

There were sirens heard in Glilot north of Tel Aviv, the location of a major IDF intelligence base and the Mossad headquarters, but there were no alerts on the Home Front Command app or similar platforms.

The presence of the drones and the interceptions triggered alarms across central Israel’s coast on Saturday.

A resident of Caesarea told Channel 12 he heard helicopters and was worried that there was an incident, but since there were no sirens, he was not worried at first.

He continued, “Suddenly, a large explosion was heard, and it was not clear to us if it was from an interception or a drone impact — but it was clear that it was a real incident with no prior warning.”

“It was very worrying; luckily, there are no casualties,” he said.