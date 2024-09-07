500,000 protesters gather in Tel Aviv demanding hostage deal, riots ensue

Police clash with protesters who tried to block Tel Aviv Ayalon Highway during a protest calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, September 7, 2024. Photo by Itai Ron/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday night, a historic 500,000 gathered in Tel Aviv to demand the Israeli government sign off on the current hostage deal that has been stalled.



The number 500,000, confirmed by the police, makes it the largest demonstration in Israel’s history.

Tens of thousands gathered in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Kfar Saba, and thousands demonstrated in Netanya, Beersheba, and Rishon LeTzion.

In Tel Aviv, Hostages Families Forum protests met with anti-government protesters on Kaplan Street.



Lior Ashkenazi, the emcee of the event, said, “The night is only the beginning.”

Many of the speakers criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for insisting the IDF maintain a presence in the Philadelphi corridor rather than compromising on this demand in the hostage-for-prisoners exchange deal.

A man in the audience yelled “Netanyahu is a murderer,” a line that drew applause.

One speaker, Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, addressed the hostages with, “Our prime minister wants to kill you instead of save you.”

The police arrested 5 protesters for blocking the entrance to the Ayalon Highway and called on participants to stop the demonstrations from descending into riots.

In addition, demonstrators lit a bonfire on Begin Road.

“We call on the protesters to stop the riots that endanger the police and the rest of the protesters,” the statement says.

Protesters clashed with police when a minor was arrested for crossing the street when the police told them to clear the area.

The minor’s friend began arguing with the officers, and as those who were arrested were taken to the Azrieli Towers, protesters yelled at the police, “Officer! Officer! Whom are you protecting?”

Counter-protesters clashed with anti-government protesters on Begin Road but fled when police arrived at the scene.

A Jerusalem protest was dispersed after demonstrators attempted to block King George Street but were diverted to the sidewalk by police.

