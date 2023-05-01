HISTORIC: McCarthy announces establishment of House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group

“After 75 years of friendship between the United States and Israel, I know this to be true: the best days for Israel—and our unbreakable bond—are ahead of us,” US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the Knesset in his historic address on Monday.

“I want Congress and the Knesset to work together as closely as possible. That’s why I’ll establish a House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group – so we can continue to strengthen our bonds, build mutual understanding as elected representatives, and work better together.”