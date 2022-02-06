Holocaust survivor, 91, dies of wounds from Hamas bombing in May

Rockets seen fired from the Gaza strip, into Israel on May 12, 2021. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

The number of Israelis killed by Hamas attacks during Operation “Guardian of the Walls” increased to 13.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Naomi Perlman, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor,who was seriously injured in May when rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip hit her home in Ashkelon, succumbed to her wounds and passed away over the weekend.

Perlman was survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

With Perlman’s death, the number of Israelis killed by Hamas attacks on the country during Operation Guardian of the Walls increased to 13.

Among the victims are Staff Sgt. Omer Tabib of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade and three foreign workers, one of whom was Perlman’s caregiver, an Indian citizen who was killed by the rocket.

The IDF’s counter-terrorism campaign began on May 10 with a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad fired almost 4,400 rockets at Israel.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) responded by hitting 1,500 terror targets across the Gaza Strip during the 11-day operation, marking the IDF’s largest strike since Operation Protective Edge in 2014. The IDF also neutralized hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.