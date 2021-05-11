WATCH: Rocket hits home in Ashkelon, 6 wounded

Amid a barrage of rocket attacks on southern Israel overnight, two buildings in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit at around 6 a.m. that wounded six people.

“This was a direct hit on a residential building,” MDA paramedic Israel Lugsi said. “When we arrived at the scene we conducted searches in the apartments and located a number of injured who were hit by shattered glass. Two men were moderately injured and four mildly. We provided them medical treatment that included dressing and stopping bleeding, and evacuated them to the hospital in stable condition.”