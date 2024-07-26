Tehran ‘desperately trying to discredit’ Netanyahu speech – report

The Iranian government is reportedly ‘enraged’ by Israeli prime minister’s address to Congress and is rushing to ‘discredit’ him and his claims.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian government was reportedly “enraged” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday, and is “desperately” seeking to do damage control with “predictable spin,” Middle East experts say.

Netanyahu mentioned Iran more than two dozen times during his speech Wednesday, excoriating the “tyrants of Tehran” for their promotion of an “axis of terror” against Israel, the U.S. and moderate Arab states, as well as Tehran’s pursuit of atomic weapons and persecution of gays.

“In the Middle East, Iran is virtually behind all the terrorism, all the turmoil, all the chaos, all the killing. And that should come as no surprise,” said Netanyahu.

“Iran’s regime has been fighting America from the moment it came to power.”

After Netanyahu’s address, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani responded voa Twitter/X, writing: “the American government and Congress are welcoming this executioner with applause… The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is embraced by his supporters after nine months of genocide and infanticide.”

According to a report by the London-based Jewish Chronicle, Kasra Aarabi, Director of IRGC Research, United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said that after Wednesday’s speech, Tehran is “desperately seeking to discredit Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech in the US and foment chaos around it.”

“Make no mistake, the Iranian regime and its networks abroad will try and further fuel chaos with the goal of polarizing US society ahead of the presidential elections. In many ways, this regime influence operation is already in full swing.”

Another UANI official, Jason Brodsky, who serves as the group’s policy director, said Iran’s efforts to spin Netanyahu’s address were “predictable.”

“They use anti-Israel and antisemitic diatribes to deflect from their own record of atrocities and crimes against humanity against the Iranian people.”