WATCH: Israeli special forces arrest terrorist en-route to an attack April 25, 2025 In a daring raid in Qalqilya, Samaria, the Gideonim Unit, with Shin Bet and IDF support, apprehended an armed Islamic Jihad terrorist en route to an attack, seizing M16 rifles and detaining other linked Hamas terrorists.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-25-at-09.17.56_f5ae4ea3.mp4 counter terrorismIDFJudea and Samaria