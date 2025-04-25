Search

WATCH: Israeli special forces arrest terrorist en-route to an attack

In a daring raid in Qalqilya, Samaria, the Gideonim Unit, with Shin Bet and IDF support, apprehended an armed Islamic Jihad terrorist en route to an attack, seizing M16 rifles and detaining other linked Hamas terrorists.

