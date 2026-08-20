Thai police target Israelis, arrest Ko Samui real estate developer

View of an infinity pool at a hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand. October 07, 2022. (Flash90/Miriam Alster)

Thai police issued warrants for 25 Israelis as part of a broader crackdown on suspected foreign business networks.

By World Israel News Staff

Thai authorities announced Wednesday that they had issued arrest warrants for more than two dozen Israelis living on the popular island of Koh Samui, accusing them of participating in foreign-owned business networks that allegedly violate Thai law.

The crackdown is part of a broader investigation into foreign nationals suspected of circumventing restrictions on business ownership in Thailand by using Thai citizens as nominal owners or shareholders.

Under Thai law, certain businesses and property ownership arrangements are restricted to Thai nationals. However, it is relatively common for foreign entrepreneurs to establish companies or register real estate with Thai nationals listed as co-owners or shareholders. Authorities are investigating cases in which those Thai nationals allegedly serve only as nominees while the businesses are effectively controlled by foreigners.

According to Hebrew-language news outlet Walla, Thai authorities have launched a sweeping investigation into suspected foreign business networks, issuing 25 arrest warrants for Israeli nationals. Israelis were reportedly the largest foreign nationality targeted in the crackdown.

The investigation also includes nationals from several other countries. Authorities reportedly issued warrants for 17 Russians, 12 French nationals, two Germans and two Ukrainians suspected of similarly operating businesses through Thai nominees.

Among those arrested was Gal Biber, a well-known Israeli real estate developer, who was taken into custody by Thai police as part of the investigation.

Biber is facing allegations including providing false information to public officials that resulted in inaccurate information being entered into official documents, unlawfully managing businesses restricted to Thai citizens, and using Thai citizens and corporations to conceal foreign ownership and management of businesses. He is also facing immigration-related allegations.

Biber’s wife, Roni, is also being investigated in connection with the case.

The Bibers have rejected the allegations, maintaining that their businesses were established and operated legally with the assistance of Thai professionals.

“We reject the claims raised against us. The businesses were established and operated with the guidance of local professionals and with the intention of complying with the requirements of Thai law,” Roni Biber told Walla.

“This was not a case of using nominee shareholders, and all the partners involved are real people who were part of the business activity.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities through our lawyers and are providing all the required documents and information. Gal reported as required and has been released on bail while the legal proceedings are underway,” she added.