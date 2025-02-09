Elizabeth Pipko: Trump and Netanyahu—The best duo to take on war in Gaza

“When it comes to bringing peace to people in Israel and in Gaza, a shift away from the status quo could be the only solution to this never-ending crisis.”

By Linda Sadacka, Exclusive to World Israel News

For those unfamiliar, Elizabeth Pipko is no ordinary political figure. A first-generation American, she was raised in a proud Jewish and Zionist household with deep roots in the struggle for Jewish identity and survival.

At just 21, she started as a volunteer on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign before quickly being hired full-time. She rose through the ranks, earning two Ivy League degrees, running a Super PAC, publishing a memoir, and becoming a political commentator.

In 2024, she served as the Republican Party’s spokesperson in a historic election, solidifying her role as one of Trump’s most trusted advisors, particularly on Jewish affairs and Israel policy.

Trump and Netanyahu: A partnership forged in strength

With the certainty of someone who had witnessed history unfold behind closed doors, Pipko stated it plainly: “President Trump wants the same that Israel wants.”

She elaborated further: “A decisive victory over monsters, but also a decisive victory that also ends with people coming back,” she said, her words weighted by the knowledge that, at that very moment, Israeli hostages were still being held in Hamas’s tunnels.

When discussing Trump’s relationship with Netanyahu, she left no room for doubt. “I’m not sure if there is a better duo to take on something like this than Trump and Netanyahu,” Pipko asserted.

Addressing the widely discussed recent meeting between the two leaders—where Trump publicly proposed a plan for the United States to take over Gaza—Pipko didn’t hold back in her assessment. In a follow-up comment exclusive to World Israel News, she explained:

“People asked me for nearly four years why I was so confident that President Trump would again stand with Israel in a second term, as he did in his first. President Trump’s actions have always shown the world his intentions, and his actions this week were no different. It took Biden 1,293 days to welcome the leader of one of our closest allies, Israel, to the White House. For President Trump, it took 15.”

It was, as Pipko had put it before, a stark contrast between a leader who understood Jewish destiny and one who treated Israel like an inconvenience.

A new vision for Gaza—one that breaks the status quo

The world had spent decades watching Gaza spiral into chaos. Politicians had come and gone, diplomats had sat at long tables discussing two-state solutions that never materialized, and the cycle of war and terror had continued unabated.

But, according to Pipko, Trump wasn’t interested in maintaining a failed status quo.

“The fact is, Donald Trump is back in the White House because he is and always has been a breath of fresh air after the American people dealt with politician after politician who promised results and never delivered,” she said. “When it comes to bringing peace to people in Israel and in Gaza, a shift away from the status quo could be the only solution to this never-ending crisis.”

No vague platitudes. No meaningless calls for “both sides” to show restraint. Just an understanding that history favored those who took decisive action.

The fight against antisemitism: No room for negotiation

The battle for Israel wasn’t just being fought on its borders. It was unfolding in the streets of New York, on Ivy League campuses, and in the halls of Congress, where lawmakers openly defended Hamas while claiming to be “just anti-Zionist.” And Trump? He had no patience for it.

Pipko made that abundantly clear when discussing the former president’s decision to cancel the visas of foreign students who support Hamas.

“He believes that if you stand in the United States and you support a terrorist group, maybe you shouldn’t be here,” she said bluntly.

And, in case there was any doubt about her stance, she doubled down.

“There is good and there is evil. Donald Trump is very black and white; he is very much to the point,” she continued.

No excuses. No middle ground. Just the reality that the people who hate Jews also hate America.

“The people who hate America and everything that we stand for, those are the same people that also hate everything that Jewish people and Israel stand for,” Pipko said, her voice carrying the weight of history behind it.

Because she understood something that too many Jewish leaders refused to say out loud: Antisemitism isn’t just about Jews. It’s about civilization itself.

More than politics—A deeply personal fight

For Pipko, this wasn’t just politics. It was personal. She had spent nearly a decade fighting for President Trump, starting as a volunteer in 2016 and becoming one of his most trusted advisors, particularly on Jewish matters.

And, as she sat inside the sanctuary of Park East Synagogue, she made it clear—her Jewish identity wasn’t just a footnote in her story. It was the foundation.

She spoke of the synagogue’s importance in her life, its impact on her faith, and the unbreakable link between Judaism and the fight for Jewish survival.

And that fight? It wasn’t just about policy or political alliances. It was about standing with those who were willing to act.

Pipko had been with President Trump on October 7, 2024, when he became the first U.S. president to visit the Ohel (the burial place of the late Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe).

She wasn’t just speaking from behind a desk in Washington. She had been there, walking alongside the man who, she believed, was the only one brave enough to do what needed to be done.

Final thoughts—A war that must be won

Trump and Netanyahu. A decisive victory. A new future for Gaza.

Pipko hadn’t just laid out a vision—she had made it clear that this was a war that had to be won.

And not just by Israel, but by everyone who understood what was at stake.

Because history would not remember the ones who hesitated.

It would remember those who fought.

Linda Sadacka is a writer, political strategist, community organizer, and Jewish activist dedicated to combating antisemitism. A delegate for the ZOA in the WZO elections, she works to protect Jewish interests worldwide. Known for her impactful advocacy, media presence, and writing, she actively mobilizes communities and fights for Israel. Follow her on Instagram: @LindaAdvocate