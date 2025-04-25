Israel concerned US is rushing into a ‘bad deal’ that won’t stop Iran’s nuclear program

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli officials are concerned that the Trump Administration is hastily rushing towards a “bad deal” that will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

According to a Channel 12 report on Thursday, Israeli officials do not feel that the Trump Administration is sharing enough information with Israel, even though the talks between Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are “very, very advanced.”

Although Witkoff is involved in ongoing discussions with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israel’s security establishment has expressed concern about the direction of the nuclear talks.

Israeli sources say that US declarations of “real progress” toward a nuclear deal are “deeply disturbing,” given the likelihood that the deal may not meet the goal of ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

This week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and a senior IDF officer held meetings to discuss the issue.

During a phone conversation this week, Netanyahu told Trump that while he is not opposed to a diplomatic approach with Iran, any deal should “leave no trace” of its nuclear program.

The third round of talks is expected in Oman on Saturday when there will be a technical meeting and possibly an initial draft of an agreement.

US State Department policy planning director Michael Anton will be the main US representative, although Witkoff will be present.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Trump Administration’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, that he doubted a nuclear deal could be achieved within Trump’s 60-day timeline. According to two sources familiar with the matter, he reportedly recommended an interim agreement.

However, Iran’s Mission to the UN denied that an interim agreement was an option, saying, “This is simply neither true nor accurate.”

Witkoff reportedly replied to Araghchi that he wasn’t prepared to discuss an interim deal but wanted to focus on reaching an agreement within two months. If the deadline approaches without an agreement, both parties may consider an interim deal.

