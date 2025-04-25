Search

WATCH: Former Biden official admits overthrowing Netanyahu’s gov’t was on the table if ceasefire wasn’t accepted

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-biden-official-admits-overthrowing-netanyahus-govt-was-on-the-table-if-ceasefire-wasnt-accepted/
Email Print

Senior Biden administration officials, in an interview with Raviv Drucker on Channel 13 revealed a strategic focus on influencing government change in Israel due to frustrations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

>