Iran FM skeptical of Trump’s 60-day deadline, suggests interim nuclear deal – report

Trump had threatened before negotiations that if a deal isn’t reached, the US may consider taking military action against Iran’s nuclear sites.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Trump Administration’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, that he doubted a nuclear deal could be achieved within Trump’s 60-day timeline. According to two sources familiar with the matter, he reportedly recommended an interim agreement.

Trump had threatened before negotiations that if a deal isn’t reached, the US may consider taking military action against Iran’s nuclear sites.

However, Iran’s Mission to the UN denied that an interim agreement was an option, adding, “This is simply neither true nor accurate.”

Witkoff reportedly replied to Araghchi that he wasn’t prepared to discuss an interim deal but wanted to focus on trying to reach a deal within the two-month timeline. If the deadline approaches without an agreement, both parties may then consider an interim deal.

A senior U.S. official stated that Witkoff and Araghchi made significant progress during their discussions in Rome.

On Wednesday, during a trip to Beijing, Araghchi said there was a chance to make progress on a nuclear agreement.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations were expected to enter the next phase next week.

The Omani statement said that Iran and the US had agreed to pursue “a just, lasting, and enforceable agreement” aimed at ensuring Iran remains entirely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, while preserving its right to develop atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

On Saturday, the first round of technical negotiations will begin when the US will outline the specific limitations they want to see on Iran’s nuclear program, with a focus on uranium enrichment.

US officials report that Michael Anton, the State Department’s head of policy placement, will lead the American delegation.

A U.S. official said that Witkoff held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Raphael Grossi in Washington on Wednesday.

IAEA will be in charge of monitoring Iran’s nuclear facilities following an agreement.

After a trip to Tehran, Grossi said that Iran is ready for a deal and added, “The talks are serious… we are in a crucial moment.”