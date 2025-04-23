Radio Host Sid Rosenberg’s Microphone Becomes a Megaphone for Israel

America’s #1 radio host doesn’t live in Israel — but every time he goes on air from the Jewish homeland, he brings Israel into the hearts of those who wish they could be here.

By Juda Honickman, World Israel News

In today’s world, it’s easy to speak — but rare to truly use your voice.

Sid Rosenberg does both.

As a proud Jew, a longtime friend, and someone who cares deeply about the future of the Jewish people and the State of Israel, I can tell you without hesitation: having someone like Sid in our corner matters more than most people realize.

Not because he’s famous. Not because he has a #1 radio show. But because he chooses to use that influence for good — to stand with Israel when it counts.

And right now, it counts.

Next week, Sid will land in Israel for the third time since October 7, 2023.

His first visit came just weeks after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He knew he had to see it with his own eyes. So I helped connect him with the organization I’ve trusted for years: One Israel Fund.

That first trip left a deep impression. And since then, each return has peeled back another layer of connection.

Most recently, he was here with actor and passionate Zionist Michael Rapaport, who — like Sid — isn’t just talking about supporting Israel, but putting action behind his words.

Both of them are now proud supporters of One Israel Fund.

Now, Sid is coming back again, this time with his wife, Danielle, and their son — broadcasting live throughout the week of Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s most sacred and emotional days.

To me, this isn’t just another celebrity trip. This is someone who’s choosing to stand with us. And more importantly, to help millions of others stand with us, too.

That’s why I love One Israel Fund. They’re not just building physical infrastructure — they’re building the future of the Jewish people.

From security and medical aid to education, agriculture, and youth programs, they’re investing in the families who are living our national story — not just reading about it.

Sid gets that. He’s seen it firsthand. And he’s chosen to be a voice for it.

Sid doesn’t live in Israel — but every time he goes on air from the Jewish homeland, every story he shares, every interview he leads, every moment he captures — he brings Israel into the hearts of those who wish they could be here. He makes it personal. He makes it real.

And in a time when so many voices are silent — or worse, echoing lies — Sid’s voice cuts through with clarity, love, and strength.

We need more of that.

We need more Sids. More Michaels. More people willing to use their platforms to stand up — not just when it’s safe, but when it matters most.

Because this isn’t just about a radio show. It’s about the Jewish people and the Nation of Israel.

It’s about our future. And it’s about never letting the world forget who we are, why we’re here, and that we’re not going anywhere.