‘Americans should sleep better at night’: Trump admin counterterrorism strikes have killed 74 terrorist leaders, Mike Waltz says

Waltz also noted that Trump has secured the release of 45 American hostages held by hostile regimes and terrorist groups.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

The Trump administration’s counterterrorism operations have killed 74 terrorists from groups actively plotting attacks against the United States, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said Tuesday.

“President Trump has eliminated 74 named terrorist leaders that the Biden administration wasn’t going after,” Waltz told Just the News, referring to the airstrikes and other operations that Trump has ordered since returning to the White House.

Waltz confirmed that the targeted groups have plans to strike the U.S. homeland and Western assets.

“I can tell you, from ISIS to al-Qaeda, to groups like Al-Shabab, all have plots and plans to hit the homeland once again,” Waltz said. “And if you look under the Biden administration, with a wide-open border, that was incredibly dangerous.”

Just the News confirmed Waltz’s numbers with military and intelligence officers.

The renewed offensive builds on Trump’s first-term counterterrorism strategy, which culminated in the 2020 airstrike that eliminated top Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

It marks a shift from the policies of former President Joe Biden, whose administration stayed silent on whether it supported Soleimani’s assassination and oversaw record surges in illegal immigrants, including many on the terrorist watch list.

Waltz noted that Trump has secured the release of 45 American hostages held by hostile regimes and terrorist groups, which he called “an incredible achievement in just a couple of months.”

“Americans should sleep better at night,” Waltz said. “We’re only three months in, and look at the results President Trump is getting. The mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about those.