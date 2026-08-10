What does Iran fear most? US envoy reveals Tehran’s biggest weakness

Iran’s regime is more afraid of US economic pressure than American military strikes, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said, arguing that Tehran’s overriding priority in negotiations is gaining access to desperately needed cash.

“The Iranians are more afraid of Secretary Bessent than they are of Secretary Hegseth right now,” Waltz said, referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He argued that Iran’s leadership is prepared to absorb military punishment because “they don’t care about their military, they don’t care about their soldiers, or even the Iranian people.”

According to Waltz, Tehran is coming to negotiations demanding “cash, cash, cash”—access to frozen assets and relief from the financial pressure squeezing the regime. Combined with the US blockade, he said, that economic stranglehold could ultimately force Iran to make concessions: “That’s what’s going to eventually get the Iranians to move.”