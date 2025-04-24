France, Germany, UK demand Israel reopen routes for aid to Gaza

Members of both coalition and opposition reject the idea, with ministers insisting at least on a guarantee that Hamas does not steal it.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

France, Germany and the UK demanded Wednesday that Israel allow humanitarian aid to flow into the Gaza Strip again.

The foreign ministers of the European Big Three claimed that 50 days after Jerusalem decided to shut the passages, “Palestinian civilians – including one million children – face an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease and death” as “essential supplies are either no longer available or quickly running out.”

Israeli military intelligence experts have suggested that Gazans will only begin to run out of supplies in another three weeks.

The withholding of aid is believed to be one of the few points of leverage Israel has over Hamas besides its military pressure, in obtaining a new hostage deal.

Hamas freed some 85 female and underage Israeli hostages seven weeks into the war, with no aid having come in following the Hamas-led invasion and massacre of October 7, 2023.

They settled at the time for a temporary ceasefire, the release of female and underage Palestinian prisoners at a three-to-one ratio, and hundreds of truckloads of aid.

Under heavy international pressure, especially from the U.S., Israel did not stop the aid flow even after Hamas broke the ceasefire and fighting resumed, until this March.

The joint statement called Israel’s move “intolerable,” saying that “Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid.”

Israel’s Supreme Court, generally considered far from favoring the right-wing government, has ruled that Israel is not obligated to provide Gaza with aid under such laws.

The statement also slammed Israel for “recent strikes … on humanitarian personnel, infrastructure, premises and healthcare facilities,” without acknowledging that Hamas terrorists often disguise themselves as medical workers and hide command and control centers in such places, making them legal military targets.

The IDF has acknowledged that it has sometimes made targeting mistakes amidst the fighting, and dismissed officers involved in the wrong decision-making.

While reserving almost all their criticism for Israel for not doing what it allegedly should in terms of protecting and helping what freed hostages have called an enemy population, the ministers did mention that “Hamas must not divert aid for their own financial gain or use civilian infrastructure for military purposes.”

The point of diversion is crucial, as members of both the coalition and opposition reject the idea of letting aid in when it has been proven that Hamas steals it for itself and to make hundreds of millions of dollars by selling to civilians what they should get for free from the international donors.

The army should control aid dispersal “in areas under full IDF control,” said several Likud and national religious ministers at a Tuesday evening Cabinet meeting.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has also suggested that private American companies could be in charge of aid distribution, without naming who might be willing to do so.

From the Opposition, Israel Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman talked even tougher, posting to X that “We have to shut all faucets to Gaza. Without the return of all the hostages, no aid should be transferred.”

He also slammed the government for continuing to let water flow into the coastal enclave, and without going into detail, claimed that Jerusalem was allowing “between 150-200 million shekels every month” into Gaza as well.