Two Israeli women released from Gaza

Mia Shem and Amit Soussanna, released from captivity on November 30th, 2023. (Courtesy of the families)

Mia Shem and Amit Soussana transferred to IDF, with eight more hostages poised for release Thursday night.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israeli women were released from their captivity in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and returned to Israel via the International Red Cross, as part of the seventh tranche of hostage releases.

Amit Soussana, 40, and Mia Shem, 21, were handed over to the Red Cross Thursday evening, before being driven across the border from Gaza into Egypt at the Rafah crossing, where they were turned over to the custody of the Israeli military.

Shem, a dual Israeli-French citizen, was featured in a Hamas hostage video in late October, showing her receiving medical treatment for an injured arm.

In the video, Shem pleaded for Israeli leaders to ensure her safe return home.

“I just ask to return home, get me out of here as quickly as possible,” she said.

Shem was abducted during the Hamas attack on the Supernova festival outside of Re’im on October 7th, while Soussana, an attorney, was kidnapped from her house in Kfar Aza.

Eight more Israeli captives are expected to be released Thursday night.

According to an Israeli official cited in a report by CNN, unlike previous hostage releases, the captives being freed Thursday were held in different locations, resulting in a staggered release Thursday night.

Shem’s brother, Uri, told Yediot Aharonoth that his mother, Keren Shem, was ecstatic upon receiving the news of her daughter’s release.

“Mom opened the door screaming Mia was coming home.”

“We have been waiting for this moment for two months have prepared for an indefinite wait,” another sibling said.

“Now is the time and there is not much to say. The past days during hostages releases, have meant sleepless nights. I only managed to fall asleep at seven and when we heard the news, everyone has been calling me. It is happiness I cannot even express.”