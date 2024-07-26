WATCH: IDF drone eliminates armed terrorists in Rafah

The IDF is extending its firm control over all areas of the Strip, as this week IDF infantry redeployed to parts of Khan Yunis to quell growing threats.

NICE SHOT IAF drone strikes in Rafah eliminated four gunmen spotted by IDF. They’ll claim, “their just civilians” and those are toy guns pic.twitter.com/x7AAqbm8Rs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 26, 2024