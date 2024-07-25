3 Israeli soldiers wounded in drive-by terrorist shooting attack

Drive-by terrorist shooting in Samaria leaves three IDF soldiers wounded.

By World Israel News Staff

Three IDF soldiers were wounded Thursday morning, when Palestinian Arab terrorists opened fire on their position in western Samaria in a drive-by shooting attack.

The attack occurred on Route 55, north of the Arab town of Khirbat al-Nabi Elias, and the Israeli town of Alfei Menashe, when a passing Palestinian vehicle slowed down as it approached a group of Israeli soldiers.

A gunman in the car opened fire, before the vehicle sped off, with the terrorists fleeing the scene.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded soldiers and evacuate them to hospitals for further treatment.

One of the three soldiers, a 34-year-old man, is listed in moderate condition, with a second soldier, 25, listed in light condition. A third soldier was lightly injured in his leg and was treated on the scene.

“We saw the injured, they were fully conscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies,” said Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Yisrael Lifshitz. “They told us that they were hit by gunfire from a vehicle driving by.”

“We provided them with medical aid and evacuated them in mobile ICUs to hospitals, in light and moderate condition. We examined an additional victim, who was fully conscious and suffered a very light injury to the leg.”

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the attack, adding that additional security personnel have been dispatched to the area, and that a manhunt for the terrorists has been launched.

“Following the initial report regarding a shooting attack adjacent to al-Nabi Elias, terrorists fired from a passing vehicle at IDF soldiers who were securing a route in the area.”

“One soldier was moderately injured and two additional soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the attack. The soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

“IDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorists and are reinforcing security on routes and towns in the area.”