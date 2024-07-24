US comedian interviews Palestinians, says ‘Not even one didn’t love Hamas’

Palestinians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 30, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Fox: ‘It was unequivocal. All of them hated Jews with every bone of their body.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Jewish American comedian who interviewed Palestinians reported that they expressed solid support for Hamas, held antisemitic views, opposed two-state solutions, and thought Israel should be eliminated.

In a video, Zach Fox traveled to Ramallah and talked to Palestinians.

“It was shocking,” he told the Jerusalem Post, “There was not one person who didn’t like Hamas – not even – I didn’t meet one person who didn’t love Hamas I think.”

“It was unequivocal. All of them hated Jews with every bone of their body,” he said.

Although it’s forbidden for Israelis to enter Ramallah, Fox interviewed people in Ramallah and carefully concealed his Jewish identity.

He traveled with a cameraman, a translator, and a producer, and some of the footage was destroyed because they were threatened if they didn’t delete it.

Fox said the purpose of the trip and the interviews was that “no one has really gone to Palestine.”

“I wanted answers to the questions we are all sitting here asking,” he said.

Fox asked almost everyone, “Are you supportive of Hamas?” The answers ranged from “yes” to “of course.”

Many people referred to Hamas as “the resistance.”

When he asked about October 7th, a large number of people interviewed said they believed that Hamas was correct in committing atrocities against Israelis.

When they were asked if Hamas should release hostages, most of those asked said “no.”

When asked about sexual crimes, a Palestinian man said, “Show me one picture of rape.”

Fox showed him the image of Naama Levy with blood on the crotch of her trousers, and he said nothing.

Some of those interviewed said the hostages couldn’t have suffered because they were smiling when they were released.

A few told Fox that Israel didn’t exist but couldn’t account for the fact that it was mentioned in the Koran 100 times.

One woman said, “Jews have not been killed or exposed to any struggle or any violence.”

When Fox reminded her that Jews had been kicked out of almost every country, she replied, “If they are kicked, it’s because of their own actions. They steal, they do all awful deeds.”