WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah missile facility in Beirut April 27, 2025 The IDF issued an unusual warning to residents of Dahieh, Beirut, ahead of a strike that targeted and destroyed a Hezbollah weapons facility hidden within civilian infrastructure. BeirutHezbollahIDF