3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran, US concludes in Oman

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, speaks with an Omani official on arrival in Oman on April 25, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

According to media reports, one of the key issues in the expert-level negotiations will be whether Washington will allow Iran to continue uranium enrichment within the framework of its nuclear program.

By i24 News and Algemeiner

The third round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program concluded on Saturday, US media reported.

The two sides are understood to have discussed the US lifting of sanctions on Iran, focusing on technical and key topics including uranium enrichment.

On April 12, the US and Iran held indirect talks in Muscat, marking the first official negotiation between the two sides since the US unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

The second round of indirect talks took place in Rome, Italy, on April 19.

All parties, including Oman, stated that the first two rounds of talks were friendly and constructive, but Iranian media pointed out that the first two rounds were mainly framework negotiations and had not yet touched upon the core issues of disagreement.

In response, Iranian Foreign Mi nister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that Iran’s right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable.

The US, Israel and other Western actors including the United Nation’s nuclear agency reject Iranian claims that its uranium enrichment is strictly civilian in its goals.