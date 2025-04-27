Qatari leader admits fighting to improve their image in Israel

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has been involved in hostage negotiations with Hamas. (AP/Hussein Sayed)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In response to “Qatargate” speculation, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country was engaged in a campaign to combat the negative portrayal of his country in the Israeli media, and neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his aides were involved.

The “Qatargate” scandal began with allegations that Netanyahu launched an anti-Egypt media campaign after receiving funds from Qatar.

According to those who promoted the narrative, Qatar’s motive was to boost its image and achieve leverage over its rival Egypt, as both countries assisted in mediation during Israel-Hamas hostage negotiations; however, Doha has firmly denied the allegations.

“We have signed contracts with an American media company, and they are fully transparent,” said Al Thani.

The contracts were intended to “combat the media campaign launched against Qatar in Israel and to facilitate communication with the families of the hostages” held by terrorists in Gaza, added Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister.

Doha denied any involvement in “Qatargate” early in April.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the claims made by certain journalists and media outlets that Qatar has provided financial support to undermine Egypt’s efforts or any of the mediators involved in the ongoing Hamas-Israel negotiations,” the statement said.

“Qatar affirms that these accusations are unfounded and serve only the interests of those looking to sabotage mediation efforts and damage relations between nations. They also represent a new phase in the ongoing misinformation campaign designed to distract from the humanitarian crisis and further politicize the conflict,” it continued.

Qatar remains steadfast in its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the parties involved in ending this devastating war. It works closely with Egypt to achieve a lasting ceasefire and protect civilian lives.”

“Qatar commends Egypt’s essential role in this critical issue, with both sides coordinating daily to ensure the success of joint mediation efforts aimed at regional stability.”