WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters clash with local New York Jews outside synagogue

Anti-Israel protesters and Brooklyn Jews clashed outside a synagogue where Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was set to speak, before he abruptly canceled, sparking scuffles and a wave of NYPD arrests.

