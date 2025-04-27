WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters clash with local New York Jews outside synagogue

Anti-Israel protesters and Brooklyn Jews clashed outside a synagogue where Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was set to speak, before he abruptly canceled, sparking scuffles and a wave of NYPD arrests.

NOW: Clashes and arrests as Pro-Palestine protesters and Israel supporters face off on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn protest was called outside Synagogue, where Ben Gvir was expected to speak before cancelation. Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/XzR36wz9Pg — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 27, 2025

