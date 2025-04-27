WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters clash with local New York Jews outside synagogue April 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-clash-with-local-new-york-jews-outside-synagogue/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters and Brooklyn Jews clashed outside a synagogue where Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was set to speak, before he abruptly canceled, sparking scuffles and a wave of NYPD arrests.NOW: Clashes and arrests as Pro-Palestine protesters and Israel supporters face off on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn protest was called outside Synagogue, where Ben Gvir was expected to speak before cancelation.Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/XzR36wz9Pg— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 27, 2025 Clashes and ARRESTS on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn where Pro-Palestine protesters face off with Israel supporters outside of a Synagogue where Ben Gvir was expected to speak before cancelation. Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/smHIsBtodF— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 27, 2025 Arrest made after a fight broke out during a protest against Ben Gvir outside of Synagogue on Ocean Parkway Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/0r04PQq9RY— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 27, 2025 AntisemitismBrooklynItamar Ben-Gvir