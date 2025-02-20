‘Fear got us here, and if we don’t fight, we will lose’ – Legendary radio host slams Jewish leadership

The Hamas-led massacre on October 7 should have been a moment of reckoning for Jews worldwide. Instead, far too many still refuse to see the truth, says prominent radio host.

By Linda Argalgi Sadacka, Exclusive to World Israel News

In a no-holds-barred conversation, legendary radio host Sid Rosenberg rips into the explosion of antisemitism, the failures of Jewish leadership, and the urgent need for Jews to take control of their own destiny.

Known for his unapologetic, brass-knuckled honesty, Rosenberg isn’t here to play nice. He’s here to tell the truth: Jewish survival has never been about playing defense—it’s about fighting back. And if we don’t, we will lose everything.

Jewish survival is a battle—not a birthright

Jewish history isn’t defined by victimhood—it’s defined by resilience. But Rosenberg sees today’s Jewish leadership as weak and ineffective.

“When I was a kid, the JDL was tough. The ADL was tough. Neither of them is as tough as they used to be,” he says bluntly.

The lesson of Jewish survival is simple: strength is the only deterrent. Yet today, too many Jews are afraid to stand up for themselves—especially those who still blindly support a party that openly harbors antisemites.

“Democrat Jews seem okay with people stepping all over them. There’s no other explanation for why they keep voting for a party that coddles Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and AOC.”

This isn’t about political preference—it’s about self-preservation. And right now, Jewish leadership is asleep at the wheel.

Antisemitism is institutionalized—and Jews are in denial

Jew-hatred isn’t just lingering in the shadows. It’s embedded in the very institutions shaping the country.

“We see it every day at Columbia, NYU, and in Congress—Tlaib, Omar, AOC. Even Jews like Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders do a terrible job representing us,” Rosenberg states.

The media only adds fuel to the fire.

“CNN spends all day crying about Palestinian ‘victims’ while barely acknowledging what happened to Jewish women and babies on October 7. It’s pure propaganda.”

The greatest mistake Jewish leaders are making? Failing to recognize that antisemitism isn’t just random hate—it’s a systemic problem.

“This isn’t a fringe issue—it’s institutional,” he warns. “And it’s time we fight it like one.”

October 7th: The wake-up call that never came

The Hamas-led massacre on October 7 should have been a moment of reckoning for Jews worldwide. Instead, far too many still refuse to see the truth.

“The reason October 7 happened is simple: Iran,” Rosenberg says. “They bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. They couldn’t do it when Trump was in office because Iran was broke. The moment Biden took over, Iran was back in business.”

And yet, inexplicably, Jews continue to vote for leaders who fund their executioners.

“More than 50 percent, more than 60 percent of Jews still support these policies. Was October 7 a wake-up call? Maybe for me—I became more religious, more outspoken. But for too many? They’re still asleep.”

The Jewish community must stop being afraid

Fear has paralyzed Jews into submission. And according to Rosenberg, that’s why attacks keep happening.

“If some thug rips a yarmulke off a kid’s head, and that kid beats the hell out of him, maybe he won’t do it again. But we don’t do that. The Jewish response has been to walk away, dejected, scared. And that’s why it keeps happening.”

This isn’t about promoting violence—it’s about ensuring that threats against Jews are met with swift, unshakable resistance.

“Those who seek to harm Jews should know there will be a cost,” Rosenberg says.

When enemies of the Jewish people see no consequences for their actions, when there is no pushback, no price to pay, it emboldens them. A response isn’t just necessary—it’s survival.

The WZO elections: The fight for Jewish power

While most people see elections through a political lens, Rosenberg views them as a battle for Jewish survival.

“This election isn’t some symbolic nonsense,” he says. “This determines how Jewish money is spent, who gets to represent us, and whether Israel will be strong or weak.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) World Likud is running as Slate 15 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress (WZC) elections, which will take place online from March 10 to May 4, 2025. These elections will determine how over $1 billion is allocated annually toward Jewish and Israeli causes.

And the ZOA isn’t just about Jewish power—it stands by Torah values, the anchor that has kept the Jewish people rooted, protected, and unwavering throughout history.

For thousands of years, it has never been politics, diplomacy, or compromise that ensured Jewish survival—it was faith, identity, and unbreakable Jewish strength.

In an age where Jewish voices are under attack, where so-called leaders bend to every social pressure, ZOA stands firm: Israel is the eternal homeland of the Jewish people, and Jewish destiny will not be dictated by outsiders.

Yet, this year, a new threat has emerged: a slate of brand-new groups with zero track record, no proof they can fight, and no experience in standing up for Jewish rights.

“These new slates popped up overnight. No history, no credibility. And we’re supposed to entrust them with the future of Jewish power?” Rosenberg asks.

This is not the time for experiments. This is a fight for the Jewish future, and it must be waged by those who have proven their strength.

How Sid got into the fight: ‘Linda, you were relentless’

Rosenberg wasn’t planning to join this battle—he was dragged into it by people who refused to take no for an answer.

“Linda, you were relentless,” he laughs. “You sent Elizabeth Pipko, Elisheva Chase, and others after me. You made the calls. But in the end, it was Siggy Flicker—my good friend—who sealed the deal. And I’m damn glad she did, because ZOA is the real deal.”

For Rosenberg, this isn’t about just another election—it’s about who actually fights for Jewish power.

“A lot of groups just talk—they hold rallies, tweet, and put out statements. But what does that actually accomplish? Nothing.”

“ZOA fights where it matters—in Congress, in court, on the front lines for Israel and the Jewish people.”

Real fighters vs. social media celebrities

Rosenberg has no patience for performative activism.

“There are people out there making a fortune off this since October 7. They love the photo ops. They have millions of followers. But the real fighters? They’re not the ones tweeting—they’re the ones actually in the trenches.”

For him, the ultimate example of Jewish courage isn’t an influencer—it’s his own daughter, Ava.

“What impresses me? Not influencers lighting menorahs with Van Jones for $50,000 a pop. It’s my daughter, Ava. She’s on a college campus, putting her life on the line for the Jewish people when it’s dangerous, when it’s damn near deadly. That’s leadership.”

Final message: Fight or be erased

Jewish history does not reward weakness. It rewards strength, defiance, and the courage to fight back.

We are not guests in this world. We are not here to beg for approval, apologize for our existence, or tiptoe around the sensibilities of those who hate us.

The Torah is our anchor. It is the foundation that has carried us through every exile, every war, every attempt to erase us. It commands us to be strong, to fight for our people, and to never surrender our destiny to others.

The battle lines have been drawn. The enemy is emboldened. Jewish survival has never been guaranteed—it has always been earned.

So stand up. Speak out. Vote. Fight back.

Because if we don’t fight for ourselves, no one else will.