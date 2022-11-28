After honoring Trump, ZOA blasts former president for meeting with Jew-haters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is awarded the Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion at the Zionist Organization of America's 125th anniversary Gala in New York City, Nov. 13, 2022. (ZOA)

The Zionist Organization of America also called on other ex-presidents to “come clean” about their association with antisemities and slammed Blinken for “honoring and elevating” Ilhan Omar.

By World Israel News Staff

Barely two weeks after honoring Donald Trump and calling him “the best friend Israel ever had in the White House,” the Zionist Organization of America castigated the former president for meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate with antisemitic rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, aka Ye, and Holocaust-denying White Supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport,” Politico reporter Meredith McGraw wrote on Twitter last Tuesday.

Trump received the Theodor Herzl Medallion at the ZOA’s annual award dinner on Nov. 13 in New York City. In his address, he criticized American Jews , who overwhelmingly voted Democrat, for “not doing the right thing.”

A child of Holocaust survivors, ZOA President Morton Klein issued a statement calling on Trump to condemn West and Fuentes.

“President Trump’s stirring call to the entire nation, during his 2019 State of the Union Address, to confront the vile poison of antisemitism anywhere and everywhere it occurs, and to condemn those who spread this venom, was the clearest statement ever made by a U.S. president about what we need to do to stop the dangerous horrors of Jew-hatred.

“The Zionist Organization of America calls upon President Trump to live up to his own powerful words, to condemn in the strongest possible terms Jew-hater Kanye West and avowed Holocaust denying, white supremacist, Jew-hater Nick Fuentes,” Klein declared.

“ZOA deplores the fact that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such vile antisemites. His dining with Jew-haters helps legitimize and mainstream antisemitism and must be condemned by everyone.”

Klein also called on other former U.S. presidents to take a stand against the rising antisemitism.

“It is particularly incumbent on America’s influential ex-presidents to confront and condemn the antisemites who are spreading Jew-hatred throughout our country now. Therefore, ZOA also demands former Presidents Clinton and Obama condemn avowed antisemite Louis Farrakhan, the source of much of Kanye West’s and other Jew-haters’ bile.

“President Obama must finally come clean about the infamous 2005 photo of him and vicious antisemite Farrakhan standing together smiling from ear to ear and his helping organize Farrakhan’s major march on Washington. President Clinton must denounce Farrakhan, after sharing a stage with him and smilingly shaking his hand at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in 2018,” the statement said.

Moving on to the present U.S. administration, which joined in the wide condemnation of Trump for meeting with Fuentes and West, “ZOA also demands that President Biden publicly condemn overt Jew-haters Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, AOC, Betty McCollum, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Ayanna Pressley, and others.

“Not only has President Biden not condemned these antisemites, but he actually praised Rashida Tlaib in May 2021 by saying, ‘Rashida, I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many people. You are a fighter, and G-d thank you for being a fighter.’

“Biden must retract this phrase and apologize for it,” Klein asserted.

“We also criticize Biden’s Secretary of State Blinken for honoring and elevating overt, Jew-hating Israel-basher, Rep. Ilhan Omar, by bringing her with him to the World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar this week.

“It should not surprise us, since Blinken apologized to Jew-hating Israel-basher Linda Sarsour after Biden aides criticized her. He should also apologize for these actions,” he added.

ZOA also demanded last week that the Biden administration stop funding Hamas-led schools and programs that radicalize Palestinian youth and incite terror.