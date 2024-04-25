WATCH: NYU professor – ‘Israel isn’t allowed to win a war’ April 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nyu-professor-israel-isnt-allowed-to-win-a-war/ Email Print NYU professor Scott Galloway slams the ridiculous double standards applied only to Israel, Jews, and the IDF. Scott Galloway points out the appalling double standard applied to Israel:“2,200 American servicemen killed at Pearl Harbor. We [America] go on to kill 3.5 million Japanese, including 100,000 in one night. 2,800 Americans in 9/11. We [America] go on to kill 400,000 people in… pic.twitter.com/nnalzWaUHa— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 23, 2024 NEW: Jewish NYU professor Scott Galloway blasts the double standard of the anti-Israel protests, says he would be fired if he said “l*nch the blacks or b*rn the gays.” “I can tell you, if I went into the NYU square with a white hood on and said, ‘l*nch the blacks or b*rn the… pic.twitter.com/0NI6NlNTf6— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024 civilian casualtiesdouble standardIDFScott Galloway