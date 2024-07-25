IDF soldier dies of wounds sustained in July 14 terror attack

Cpt. Ariel Topaz, 24, from Pardes Hanna, died of wounds sustained in a terror attack near the city of Lod on July 14. (Credit: IDF.)

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier seriously hurt in a vehicular assault in central Israel earlier this month has succumbed to his wounds, the military announced on Thursday morning.

Cpt. Ariel Topaz, 24, from Pardes Hanna, was one of four soldiers hurt in the terror attack at the Nir Tzvi Junction near the city of Lod on July 14.

Topaz was an officer in the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Research Department.

The terrorist, identified as 26-year-old Muhammad Shahab from the Kafr Aqab neighborhood of northeastern Jerusalem, was neutralized by Border Police officers.

The commander of the Israel Police’s Central District, Supt. Avi Biton, told reporters that “the terrorist ran over several Israelis at a bus stop, continued a few hundred meters and carried out another … attack.”

Hamas hailed the incident as a “heroic operation,” but stopped short of taking responsibility.

The death toll among IDF troops on all fronts since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre now stands at 684.