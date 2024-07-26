WATCH: Donald Trump – ‘Kamala is totally against the Jewish people’

Donald Trump blasted Harris for skipping on Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech and asked how can Jews vote for Democrats who treats them so disrespectfully and badly.

Trump: “Kamala Harris [who boycotted @netanyahu' speech] is totally against the Jewish people. And it amazes me how some Jewish people will vote for the Democrats when they are being treated so disrespectfully and badly. It's shocking. I don't get it.”

