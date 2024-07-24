Jewish comedian Michael Rappaport announces stand-up debut in Israel

Rappaport has been one of the most vocal supporters of Israel in Hollywood since the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Jewish-American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport announced that he will perform two full-length and live stand-up comedy shows in Israel for the first time ever in October.

He will be performing in Jerusalem on Oct. 13 at the Jerusalem Theatre and in Tel Aviv on Oct. 14 at the theater Beit HaHayal, he said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

He added: “I’m so honored, I’m so excited & pray that all the hostages will be home by then & the country & people will be able to heal by October. Baruch Hashem.”

Tickets are currently on sale for both shows.

Rappaport has been one of the most vocal supporters of Israel in Hollywood since the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

He has constantly advocated for the release of the hostages held captive by Hamas since Oct. 7 and joined hundreds of other entertainment industry figures in signing an open letter to US President Joe Biden calling for the immediate release of those still in captivity in Gaza.

Before Oct. 7, Rappaport had never visited Israel, but since the Hamas massacre, he has traveled to the Jewish state several times to visit families of hostages and speak at events for those who were abducted.

He has also made guest appearances on the Israeli comedy satire show Eretz Nehederet.

During one English-language skit on the show in late February, he pretended to host this year’s Academy Awards and commented on the hypocrisy of Hollywood stars for staying silent about the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

While speaking to The Jerusalem Post in May, Rappaport talked about his love for the people of Israel.

“They’ve been so used to being f—ked with: terrorism, intifadas, soldiers being killed, their fight to exist, and the need to explain their existence; it creates an incredible type of person. You don’t really understand it until you engage with them, and since Oct. 7, I’ve been so fortunate to engage with so many of them,” he said.

“These two long trips I’ve been on [to Israel] have changed me as a Jew, as a New Yorker, and as a man. I can’t put my finger on it because it’s still happening right now. But one thing I know is that Israel will be a big part of my life going forward. I’m going to make up for lost time.”