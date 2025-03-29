WATCH: Comedian Michael Rapaport speaks at hostage rally in Tel Aviv

American comedian and social media influencer Michael Rapaport, who has been actively advocating for Israel and the release of hostages since October 7, 2023, spoke at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, March 29, 2025, alongside released hostages.

Speaking tonight in Tel Aviv @MichaelRapaport: “This fight for the hostages is deeply personal.

Over the past 18 months, I’ve had the honor of getting to know so many of the families whose lives have been shattered by this war. And It’s impossible not to see my own family in… pic.twitter.com/0atHTzQcET

— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 29, 2025