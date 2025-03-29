Search

WATCH: Comedian Michael Rapaport speaks at hostage rally in Tel Aviv

American comedian and social media influencer Michael Rapaport, who has been actively advocating for Israel and the release of hostages since October 7, 2023, spoke at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, March 29, 2025,  alongside released hostages.

