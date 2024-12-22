Kurds to Netanyahu and Trump: The clock is ticking

Despite decades of oppression, the Kurds have emerged as a vital democratic force in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

By Linda Sadacka, Exclusive to World Israel News

The Kurdish people, a nation of 45-50 million spread across Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey, have long been stateless.

As indigenous people of the Middle East, their struggle for autonomy is rooted in their history, culture, and values.

Today, a senior Kurdish policy adviser, speaking directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, warns: The clock is ticking.

The recent upheaval in Syria, marked by the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad and the subsequent power vacuum, has intensified the challenges faced by the Kurdish population.

With various factions vying for control and Turkey escalating its aggression, urgent action is needed to prevent further chaos and ensure regional stability.

Who are the Kurds?

The Kurds are an indigenous people who have lived in the Middle East for thousands of years. Despite their rich culture and contributions to the region, they have been denied statehood since the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1920 divided their homeland into four parts.

This division subjected them to systemic oppression in all four countries, including bans on their language, culture, and political rights.

In Syria, the Kurds have established self-governance structures in the northeast, emphasizing inclusivity, gender equality, and secularism. However, these achievements are under threat as Turkey increases military operations, targeting Kurdish civilians and infrastructure.

Turkey’s recent offensives, coupled with its support for extremist factions, further destabilize an already volatile region.

The current crisis in Syria

The ousting of Bashar al-Assad has created a dangerous power vacuum in Syria, leaving the Kurds and other minorities vulnerable. Kurdish regions, which account for 30–35% of Syrian land and 90% of its resources, are critical to the region’s stability.

Turkey’s President Erdogan, using NATO resources, continues to launch airstrikes and drone attacks on Kurdish regions. These attacks aim to suppress Kurdish autonomy and undermine their role as a buffer against jihadist groups and the Iranian regime.

The Kurds have also been excluded from international discussions about Syria’s future, further marginalizing their contributions to peace and security.

Sash, the senior Kurdish adviser, warns:

“Erdogan’s unchecked aggression will lead to catastrophic humanitarian and security crises. If we do not act now, jihadist forces will grow stronger, threatening Israel and the West.”

The Kurds, who played a pivotal role in defeating ISIS, now face renewed threats from both jihadists and regional powers.

The international community, particularly the United States and Israel, must act to prevent the resurgence of extremism and ensure Kurdish representation in determining Syria’s future.

Sen. John Kennedy’s warning to Erdogan

As global leaders deliberate on the unfolding crisis, Sen. John Kennedy issued a stern warning to Erdogan this morning:

“Leave the Kurds alone… the Kurds are America’s friends. The people most responsible for destroying ISIS caliphate were the Kurds. We lost less than 20 American lives; our Kurdish friends lost more than 10,000 fighting alongside us. Over 30,000 Kurds were wounded. Without the Kurds, ISIS would still be there.”

Kennedy went on to emphasize the alliance between Turkey and NATO, questioning Turkey’s commitment:

“Turkey is supposed to be our friend, Turkey is a member of NATO. Lately, they haven’t been acting like our friend.”

He directly addressed Erdogan’s intentions:

“Erdogan, because of his hatred for the Kurds, is going to attack them… Kurds live very peacefully in northeast Syria. Don’t do it. Leave the Kurds alone.”

Kennedy concluded with a stark promise:

“If you invade Syria and touch a hair on the head of the Kurds, I’m going to ask this Congress to do something, and our sanctions are not going to help the economy of Turkey. Leave the Kurds alone!”

This statement underscores the gravity of the situation and serves as a reminder of the moral and strategic imperative to stand with the Kurds.

A critical message for Trump and Netanyahu

Speaking under the pseudonym “Sash” for personal safety, the Kurdish adviser emphasizes the urgency of the moment:

• To President Trump:

“President Trump, the Kurdish people have stood as a bulwark against ISIS and extremism in the Middle East. With your support, we defeated ISIS, prevented Iran from gaining more ground, and safeguarded resources in Northeast Syria. But Erdogan’s aggression threatens to undo these achievements.

“We urge you to pressure NATO to stop Turkish airstrikes and drones targeting Kurdish civilians. Force Erdogan to stay within his borders and prevent further destabilization. Recognize Kurdish autonomy and support our democratic values. This is not just a Kurdish victory—it is an American victory for global security.”

• To Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“Prime Minister Netanyahu, Erdogan has shown his alignment with Hamas and openly threatens Israel’s sovereignty. During the October 7 terror attacks, Erdogan stood with Hamas, even threatening Jerusalem. His support for jihadist forces in Syria is a direct threat to Israel’s security.

“Kurds and Jews share a unique bond as indigenous peoples of the Middle East. We have never joined the antisemitic campaigns of the region and have stood as natural allies to Israel. It is time for Israel to take a clear stand against Erdogan’s aggression and support Kurdish statehood. Together, we can stabilize the region and counter the rise of extremism.”

Why the Kurds matter

The Kurds have proven themselves to be invaluable allies to Israel and the West:

1. Democratic values: Kurdish regions are governed by secular principles, with women holding 50% of leadership roles.

2. Defenders against extremism: Kurdish forces were instrumental in defeating ISIS and continue to act as a buffer against Iranian influence and jihadist groups.

3. Natural allies: Kurds and Israelis share historical bonds as two stateless peoples in the Middle East who prioritize peace and democracy.

The Kurds’ call to action

The Kurds are asking for immediate international support:

1. Pressure Turkey to halt attacks: Stop Erdogan’s airstrikes and drones targeting Kurdish civilians.

2. Provide defensive support: Equip Kurdish forces with defense systems to protect their people.

3. Recognize Kurdish aAutonomy: Advocate for Kurdish statehood as a stabilizing force in the Middle East.

Sash concludes:

“Helping the Kurds today is not just about justice for our people. It is about securing peace and democracy for the future. Today, the threat is on us. Tomorrow, it could be you.”

The recent developments in Syria present both challenges and opportunities. Kurdish contributions to global security and their shared values with Israel and the U.S. make their cause a priority for both Trump and Netanyahu. Supporting the Kurds is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity to counter growing extremism and ensure stability in the Middle East.

Now is the time for decisive action. The clock is ticking.