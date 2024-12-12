Tel Aviv defense-tech summit highlights innovation, AI

Innovation and the transformative role of artificial intelligence in defense was a recurring theme at the conference, spearheaded by the Israel Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense, Research, and Development (DDR&D).

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

As Israeli airstrikes systematically dismantled Syrian military assets, leading figures in defense innovation, entrepreneurship, and academia gathered at Tel Aviv University some 200 km away to discuss the impact of technology on the battlefront.

“We all watched as Syria collapsed within days. The entire Iranian Axis was severely damaged as a direct result of Israel’s military operations. When Israeli pilots used American aircraft equipped with Israeli technology to hit Iran’s most advanced defense systems – it sent a powerful message to the world,” said Eyal Zamir, Director General of the Defense Ministry, speaking at the International Defense Tech Summit at Tel Aviv University on Tuesday.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is not just another technological revolution; it will completely redefine warfare as we know it. A country that does not invest in AI today will fall far behind on tomorrow’s battlefield.”

Zamir also called for expanding manufacturing independence in Israel’s defense industry to reduce reliance on foreign resources.

Innovation and the transformative role of artificial intelligence in defense was a recurring theme at the conference, spearheaded by the Israel Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense, Research, and Development (DDR&D).

“Innovation is not just our secret weapon but our source of strength,” said Avi Hason, CEO of Startup Nation Central, in his keynote speech. “The ability of Israeli companies to deliver, even during crises, continues to position Israel as a leading hub for innovation.”

Hason noted that high-tech accounts for 20% of Israel’s GDP and half of its exports. But despite more than a year of war, Israeli high-tech has demonstrated resilience, raising over $10 billion in venture investments in 2024 alone.

Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, shared an optimistic outlook on the country’s technological trajectory.

“Israel’s leadership in dual-use technologies — blending civilian and military applications– is unparalleled,” said Maguire. “The rise of defense-tech is redefining the startup world, turning once-taboo industries into the hottest investment arenas.”

Startups in the Spotlight

A highlight of the summit was the demo session, where startups showcased technologies shaping the future of defense.

Among the featured startups was Haifa-based XMetix, represented by CTO Eran Kuhnreich, who introduced the world’s first automatic personal tourniquet, designed for rapid response during mass casualty events.

XMetix’s smart tourniquet, controlled by sophisticated software, requires just one button press to activate and stop the bleeding. This fully automatic device minimizes human error and operates with speed and ease of use, making it suitable for both military and civilian environments.

“This device is intuitive and saves lives within seconds,” Kuhnreich explained.

Spear UAV, another participant at the summit, presented its Viper family of loitering munitions. The company, founded in 2017, develops encapsulated drones that can be launched from air, sea, or land.

“We are redefining the battlefield with AI-powered, cross-platform solutions that offer real-time situational awareness and precision targeting,” explained Itamar Ben-Tuvim, the Chief Business Development Officer of the Tel Aviv-based startup.

According to conference chairman Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, startups will play a key role in making sure Israel maintains a technological edge.

“Against the backdrop of the current war, the Israel Ministry of Defense reports a significant increase in engagements with 86 Israeli startups and small companies, amounting to approximately 601 million shekels ($168 million) between October 2023 and September 2024 – five times more than the same period last year.”

Looking to the future, Zamir said, “In a decade, AI-based autonomous systems will lead combat operations across land, sea, and air, reshaping how wars are fought. We must integrate these capabilities now to remain efficient and save lives.”