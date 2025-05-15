After circumcision crackdown, Belgian Jews feel ‘uneasy, targeted’

Rabbis decry “heavy-handed” police raids on mohels as assault on religious freedom.

By World Israel News Staff

Belgian police raided the homes of three mohels (Jewish ritual circumcisers) on Wednesday, seizing equipment as part of an investigation into illegal circumcision in the country.

While no arrests were made during the raids, which took place in Antwerp’s Jewish Quarter and the nearby Green Quarter, the police action left many local Jews feeling on edge.

In Belgium, only licensed medical professionals such as doctors are permitted to perform circumcisions.

The policy, which directly affects observant Jews, is one of many that restrict traditional Jewish practices in the country.

Belgium rolled out a ban on kosher slaughter several years ago, which was ultimately upheld by the EU’s highest court after challenges from Orthodox Jewish groups.

“There is a sense of unease within the Jewish community, and I am putting it mildly,” Andre Gantman, a Jewish community leader and former member of Antwerp’s city council, told Belgian news outlet Gazet van Antwerpen.

“We are clearly being targeted,” Gantman added. “If they want to get rid of us, let them say so. There are other places where we can go.”

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the chair of the Conference of European Rabbis, said that the raids used disproportionate force and intimidated traditional religious Jewish communities.

“That the principles of democracy, child rights, law, or modern medicine are sadly being weaponized to assault this ancient Jewish practice is no surprise,” Goldschmidt said in a media statement.

“The heavy-handed approach of Antwerp’s police force instead of an informed engagement with community leaders and experts, is an expression of this damaging weaponization in a physical way. Freedom of religion must apply to Jews too.”

European Jewish Association chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said that “any restriction on circumcision in Belgium would send a clear message to Belgian Jews that they are not welcome in the country.”

He added that ‘the harassment of mohels represents a further red line and a clear warning sign to Belgian Jews and the Belgian government.”

There are believed to be some 30,000 Jews living in Belgium.