WATCH: 16 Palestinian infiltrators arrested by Israeli Border Police August 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-16-palestinian-infiltrators-arrested-by-israeli-border-police/ Email Print Sixteen Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate Israel were caught by Israeli border police after being discovered hidden in a false wall inside the bottom of a truck. 16 Palestinians were caught hiding inside a double-wall compartment of a truck while attempting to infiltrate Israel. The truck driver was arrested along with them. This is how terror attacks are prevented before they happen. pic.twitter.com/eB9RNKCHNI — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) August 20, 2026 Israel Border PolicePalestinian infiltrationTerrorism