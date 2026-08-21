WATCH: 16 Palestinian infiltrators arrested by Israeli Border Police

Sixteen Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate Israel were caught by Israeli border police after being discovered hidden in a false wall inside the bottom of a truck.

16 Palestinians were caught hiding inside a double-wall compartment of a truck while attempting to infiltrate Israel. The truck driver was arrested along with them.

This is how terror attacks are prevented before they happen. pic.twitter.com/eB9RNKCHNI

— נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) August 20, 2026