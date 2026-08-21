WATCH: US Air Force Stratotanker refuels an F-16 midair August 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-air-force-stratotanker-refuels-an-f-16-midair/ Email Print A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueled F-16 fighter jets and a KC-46 Pegasus over the Middle East, part of ongoing American operations aimed at deterring Iran-backed threats and maintaining regional stability. CENTCOM: A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels F-16 fighter jets and a KC-46 Pegasus while flying over the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/UxWaj8hzjk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 20, 2026 F-16refuelingUSAF